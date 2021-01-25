Pendal Group Limited Purchases New Shares in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STN. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Stantec during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stantec during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Stantec during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $381,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Stantec by 15.0% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Stantec by 4.7% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STN opened at $34.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Stantec Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.43 and a twelve month high of $35.24. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.99 and its 200 day moving average is $31.49.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Stantec had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $687.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.62 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stantec Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.1186 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.58%.

STN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Stantec from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Stantec from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Stantec from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Stantec from $47.00 to $50.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Stantec from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.45.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

