Pendal Group Limited Sells 21,330 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Pendal Group Limited cut its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 73.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,885 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 21,330 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,916 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 6,549 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $374,000. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 34,903 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,724 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $8,320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $80.56 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.54 and a 200 day moving average of $72.07. The company has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $540,712.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,400,260.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total value of $36,291.92. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,043 shares in the company, valued at $399,607.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,561 shares of company stock valued at $828,293 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Cowen raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. William Blair raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.26.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

