Pendal Group Limited Sells 8,815 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Pendal Group Limited cut its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 53.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,554 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,815 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Masco were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Masco by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco by 429.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 335,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,522,000 after acquiring an additional 272,537 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Masco by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 316,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,361,000 after purchasing an additional 52,082 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in Masco by 8.2% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 78,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Masco by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $163,740.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,885.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 2,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $123,692.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,026 shares in the company, valued at $759,928.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,066 shares of company stock valued at $493,379 over the last quarter. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MAS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.53.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $57.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $27.04 and a 52 week high of $60.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.10 and a 200 day moving average of $55.59.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

