People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) PT Raised to $15.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $13.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PBCT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on People’s United Financial from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on People’s United Financial from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on People’s United Financial in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised People’s United Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.61.

PBCT opened at $14.04 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.26. People’s United Financial has a 1 year low of $9.37 and a 1 year high of $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 21.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other People’s United Financial news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total value of $358,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,525 shares in the company, valued at $752,158. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBCT. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 30.1% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 6,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

