Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.67.

PFGC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays raised Performance Food Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Performance Food Group stock opened at $51.54 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.10 and a 200-day moving average of $38.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $54.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of -44.43 and a beta of 1.55.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The food distribution company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kimberly Grant sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $233,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,985.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 7,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $299,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,882 shares of company stock worth $713,981 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,871,474 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $579,055,000 after acquiring an additional 6,552,514 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 171.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,282,759 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $79,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,194 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,359,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,159,567 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $74,764,000 after purchasing an additional 578,371 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,309,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

