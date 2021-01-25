Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Performance Food Group Company markets and distributes food and food-related products. Its operating segment consists of Foodservice, Vistar, and PFG Customized. Foodservice segment offers appetizers and soups, beverages, canned and dry foods, cheese, dairy products and eggs, desserts and breads, dressing sauces and oils, non-foods, pizzas and pastas, prepared foods, produce and vegetables and seafood products. Vistar segment offers candies, gum and mints, snacks, cold beverages, frozen products, coffees, ice creams, frozen and refrigerated entrees, disposables, cleaners and more. PFG Customized segment offers seafood, meats, produce, dairy products and smallwares. The company serves independent and national chain restaurants, quick-service eateries, pizzerias, theaters, schools, hotels, healthcare facilities and other institutions. Performance Food Group Company is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.36.

Performance Food Group stock opened at $51.54 on Thursday. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $54.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.71. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.43 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The food distribution company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Performance Food Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $299,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 3,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total transaction of $181,561.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,952.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,882 shares of company stock valued at $713,981 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group in the third quarter valued at $128,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group in the third quarter valued at $147,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 52.9% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 5,591 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the third quarter worth $217,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

