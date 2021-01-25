Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 132.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $38.46. The stock had a trading volume of 941,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,223. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.61. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $26.31 and a 1 year high of $48.62.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.