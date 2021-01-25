Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 299.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,697 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 301.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.8% in the fourth quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $66.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,266,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,533,792. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.20 and its 200 day moving average is $61.97. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $35.21 and a 1-year high of $66.48.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

