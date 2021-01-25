PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Stumpf Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock traded up $2.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $167.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,007,607. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.25 and a 200-day moving average of $144.91. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $92.15 and a one year high of $166.36.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

See Also: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.