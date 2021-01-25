PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 456 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 2.1% of PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 70,131,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066,554 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $84,279,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,498,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,431,000 after buying an additional 1,676,583 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,971,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,825,000 after buying an additional 1,655,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 23,868,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,511,000 after buying an additional 1,285,140 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.67. 10,653,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,650,479. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.21. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $28.46 and a fifty-two week high of $49.18.

