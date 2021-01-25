Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 102,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,524 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 439.7% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter worth $59,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.24. 1,216,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,973,484. The company has a market capitalization of $206.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.32. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PFE. Truist began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.87.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

