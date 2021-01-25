Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 233,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,064 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $16,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stolper Co raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Stolper Co now owns 39,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 9,232 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 27,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 112,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after acquiring an additional 6,929 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,114,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,576,000 after acquiring an additional 513,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.76.

Phillips 66 stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.43. 95,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,955,575. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.04. The firm has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.76, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $98.91.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.79. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

