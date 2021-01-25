Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,094 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 71.6% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX opened at $72.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $102.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.04.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.79. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.76.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

