PhoenixDAO Market Capitalization Achieves $1.64 Million (PHNX)

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. During the last week, PhoenixDAO has traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. PhoenixDAO has a market cap of $1.64 million and $148,158.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PhoenixDAO token can now be purchased for about $0.0288 or 0.00000089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00054102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00128976 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00072444 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.90 or 0.00276475 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00069338 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00037968 BTC.

PhoenixDAO Token Profile

PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,837,758 tokens. PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO. PhoenixDAO’s official website is phoenixdao.io.

Buying and Selling PhoenixDAO

PhoenixDAO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PhoenixDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PhoenixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

