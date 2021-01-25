PhoenixDAO (PHNX) Price Hits $0.0344 on Exchanges

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded 39.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. PhoenixDAO has a total market capitalization of $1.96 million and $189,302.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PhoenixDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0344 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PhoenixDAO has traded up 25.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PhoenixDAO Token Profile

PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,837,758 tokens. The official message board for PhoenixDAO is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO. PhoenixDAO’s official website is phoenixdao.io.

Buying and Selling PhoenixDAO

PhoenixDAO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PhoenixDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PhoenixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

