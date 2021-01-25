Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Sets New 12-Month High at $55.30

Shares of Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $55.30 and last traded at $53.90, with a volume of 58561 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLL shares. B. Riley started coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $20.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.04. The company has a market capitalization of $741.94 million, a PE ratio of -78.82 and a beta of 0.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the third quarter worth about $423,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the third quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 323.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,419 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,126 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

