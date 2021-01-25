Pinkcoin (PINK) Price Hits $0.0023 on Top Exchanges

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Pinkcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Pinkcoin has traded down 21.6% against the U.S. dollar. Pinkcoin has a total market capitalization of $965,960.72 and approximately $3,023.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $106.32 or 0.00327114 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00031733 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003354 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000867 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $493.28 or 0.01517733 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 449,843,383 coins and its circulating supply is 424,582,947 coins. The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink.

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

Pinkcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

