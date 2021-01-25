Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PNFP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stephens assumed coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.63.

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $73.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.37. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $73.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.00 and a 200-day moving average of $48.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $304.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.54 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 22.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is presently 11.92%.

In other news, Director Gary L. Scott sold 9,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $483,051.50. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 4,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $240,607.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 207,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,289,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,346,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 231,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,933,000 after acquiring an additional 38,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

