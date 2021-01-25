Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $131.32.

PXD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $119.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $161.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

Shares of NYSE:PXD traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $128.88. The company had a trading volume of 6,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,371,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $147.24. The firm has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.09.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.89%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 6,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total value of $782,399.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,352,363.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total value of $57,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,235.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,835 shares of company stock worth $1,567,819 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 200.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,034.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

