Piper Sandler Boosts EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target to $70.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on EOG. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered EOG Resources from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.25.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $54.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.50 and a beta of 2.09. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $82.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.97 and its 200 day moving average is $45.65.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $367,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 113.2% during the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 24,080 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 12,785 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $494,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,248 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

