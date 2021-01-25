Piper Sandler Comments on Bank First Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BFC)

Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Bank First in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the company will earn $4.60 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.19. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank First from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ:BFC opened at $70.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $541.10 million, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Bank First has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $71.61.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. Bank First had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 28.94%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Bank First by 1,189.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Bank First by 300.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Bank First by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Bank First by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Bank First by 150.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert W. Holmes sold 20,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total value of $1,282,626.74. 5.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.71%.

Bank First Company Profile

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin. The company offers demand, time, and savings deposits; checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

