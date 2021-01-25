Piper Sandler Comments on Total Se’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:TOT)

Total Se (NYSE:TOT) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Total in a research report issued on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.27. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Total’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TOT. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Total from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Total in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Cowen cut shares of Total from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Total to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Total from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Total currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

Total stock opened at $44.44 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.05. Total has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $52.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $33.14 billion during the quarter. Total had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 5.36%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.9583 per share. This represents a yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Total’s previous dividend of $0.71. Total’s payout ratio is 52.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Total by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 39,602 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 11,221 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Total during the 3rd quarter valued at about $413,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of Total by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 348,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $11,957,000 after acquiring an additional 125,800 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Total by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 642,011 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $22,021,000 after acquiring an additional 22,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Total by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,823 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

