Piper Sandler Raises Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Price Target to $163.00

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $105.00 to $163.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Lemonade in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an underperform rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lemonade from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lemonade from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lemonade has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.40.

Shares of NYSE:LMND opened at $153.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.22. Lemonade has a 1 year low of $44.11 and a 1 year high of $188.30.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $17.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 million. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lemonade will post -4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel A. Schreiber sold 34,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $2,241,967.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 805,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,036,894. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel A. Schreiber sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $4,450,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 868,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,689,239.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,993,387 shares of company stock worth $245,456,818.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,338,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,072,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,772,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,521,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,739,000. 48.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

