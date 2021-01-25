Pirl (PIRL) Trading Up 32.4% This Week

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Pirl has a total market cap of $952,172.60 and approximately $21,117.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirl coin can currently be purchased for $0.0113 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Pirl has traded up 32.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,198.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,354.28 or 0.04079330 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.22 or 0.00419342 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $441.38 or 0.01329509 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $178.61 or 0.00538016 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $139.99 or 0.00421688 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003957 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.47 or 0.00278529 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00022481 BTC.

Pirl Coin Profile

PIRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirl’s official website is pirl.io. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pirl Coin Trading

Pirl can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirl using one of the exchanges listed above.

