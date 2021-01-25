Pivot Token (PVT) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Pivot Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pivot Token has a market cap of $837,373.24 and approximately $495,492.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pivot Token has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00070320 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $242.52 or 0.00736686 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006526 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00047107 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,372.01 or 0.04167701 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00014927 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00017611 BTC.

Pivot Token Profile

Pivot Token is a token. It launched on August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pivot Token’s official message board is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62. The official website for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/about.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Pivot Token Token Trading

Pivot Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pivot Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pivot Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

