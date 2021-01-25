Pmeer Tops 24 Hour Volume of $338,560.00 (PMEER)

Pmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Pmeer has a total market cap of $1.96 million and $338,560.00 worth of Pmeer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pmeer has traded flat against the US dollar. One Pmeer coin can now be bought for about $0.0229 or 0.00000202 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pmeer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00052290 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00124801 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00071707 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.40 or 0.00266084 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00066585 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00036770 BTC.

Pmeer Coin Profile

Pmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 coins and its circulating supply is 85,581,490 coins. The official website for Pmeer is www.qitmeer.net.

Buying and Selling Pmeer

Pmeer can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pmeer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pmeer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pmeer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pmeer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pmeer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.