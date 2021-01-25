Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Position Decreased by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,154,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,732 shares during the period. Polaris makes up 1.6% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $109,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 14,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at about $394,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

PII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Polaris from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Polaris from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Polaris from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.69.

In related news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $321,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,639,561. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PII traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $118.42. The company had a trading volume of 19,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,048. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.35 and a twelve month high of $121.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 369.79 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.74 and its 200-day moving average is $98.02.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.66. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.