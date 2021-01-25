Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $6.59 Million Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 152,986 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,789 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $6,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 71.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,089,454 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $407,063,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703,544 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 687,300 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $20,337,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1,243.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 37,181 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 34,413 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors acquired a new position in General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in General Motors by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 120,454 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,564,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

In related news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 25,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $1,342,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,801,335.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 52,549 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $2,364,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,946,153 shares of company stock worth $84,345,996. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GM traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.39. The stock had a trading volume of 39,721,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,651,727. General Motors has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $56.97. The stock has a market cap of $76.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $35.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. General Motors’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.53.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.