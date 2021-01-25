Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Makes New $9.64 Million Investment in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,643,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SMH. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,283,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SMH traded up $0.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $241.88. 3,519,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,238,402. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $96.00 and a 52-week high of $246.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $222.50 and a 200-day moving average of $203.46.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.502 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a yield of 0.7%.

