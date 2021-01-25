Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,794,126 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $16,147,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in F. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 227.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,270 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE F traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.29. 118,333,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,195,680. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -278.00, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $12.15.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $34.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.70 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price target on Ford Motor and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.19.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

