Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 11,744 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,744 shares during the period. Lam Research makes up about 1.9% of Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $24,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LRCX. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mirova bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Leslie F. Varon sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.45, for a total transaction of $91,451.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,202 shares of company stock valued at $21,774,505. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LRCX traded up $3.91 on Monday, hitting $567.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,622,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,488. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $181.38 and a 1-year high of $585.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $502.08 and its 200 day moving average is $399.09. The firm has a market cap of $81.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LRCX. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $420.00 to $495.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $410.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.96.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

