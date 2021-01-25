Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 40,281 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40,281 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $20,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $144,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $1.81 on Monday, reaching $249.39. 1,144,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,659,391. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $250.70.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

