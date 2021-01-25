Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 540,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,945,000. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for approximately 1.3% of Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Windacre Partnership LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at $153,445,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 34.8% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,439,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760,961 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 810.8% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 3,648,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248,260 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 130.7% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,723,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFN Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at $56,424,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Seaport Global Securities raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.58.

Shares of WFC traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.24. The company had a trading volume of 28,489,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,785,035. The firm has a market cap of $133.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $48.50.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

