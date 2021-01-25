Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Receives $59.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.50.
Several analysts recently weighed in on BPOP shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Popular from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Popular from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised Popular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 19.2% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 188,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,825,000 after purchasing an additional 30,268 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 407.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 93,702 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Popular during the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Popular during the third quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 56.6% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 61,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 22,250 shares in the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ BPOP traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.13. The company had a trading volume of 348,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,543. Popular has a one year low of $23.69 and a one year high of $61.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.30.
Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. Popular had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $589.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Popular’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Popular will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. Popular’s payout ratio is 23.26%.
About Popular
Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.
