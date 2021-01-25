Poseidon Network Market Capitalization Tops $50.99 Million (QQQ)

Poseidon Network (CURRENCY:QQQ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Poseidon Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0231 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Poseidon Network has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. Poseidon Network has a market capitalization of $50.99 million and approximately $275,346.00 worth of Poseidon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00088517 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000073 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000154 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Poseidon Network

Poseidon Network (CRYPTO:QQQ) is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2019. Poseidon Network's total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,202,875,408 coins. Poseidon Network's official website is poseidon.network.

Poseidon Network's official message board is medium.com/poseidonnetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Products of the Poseidon Network are positioned as a worldwide decentralized P2P infrastructure, including: Decentralized CDN, Distributed Storage, Distributed Content Delivering, TEE…etc. The POSEIDON NETWORK is the world's first CDN hybrid blockchain application platform, which is built on the concept of Internet of Things.The Poseidon Network runs on a dual-token system: Security token – PSD, and utility token – QQQ. The PSD token is anchored to the real value of POSEIDON NETWORK mainnet including all of the devices – NAS, desktops, mobiles, IoTs…etc – and network resources – bandwidth, storage, computations…etc. If you own PSD token, you own some duty and rights to the mainnet, likewise, legal citizen in the world of Poseidon Network. It means that, you have the right to vote or, even more, amend the law, which are smart contracts in this case, on governance layer. The QQQ is the utility token of the Poseidon Network platform. “

Buying and Selling Poseidon Network

Poseidon Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poseidon Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poseidon Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Poseidon Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

