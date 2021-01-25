Post (NYSE:POST) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Post (NYSE:POST) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $104.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Post Holdings have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The company has been actively pursuing acquisitions to expand its presence. Apart from prudent acquisitions, the company is gaining from robust performance in BellRing Brands. Notably, sales in BellRing Brands segment surged 31.7% year over year in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. Also, the company’s Weetabix segment has been performing well. However, the company’s Foodservice segment is bearing the brunt of coronavirus-induced hurdles. Notably, revenues in this segment slumped 23.3% in the fiscal fourth quarter. Moreover, weakness in the Foodservice segment marred overall sales, which decreased 2.2% and missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate during the quarter. Apart from this, Post Holdings is witnessing strained gross margin for the past few quarters.”

Get Post alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Post from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $109.09.

Shares of NYSE:POST opened at $98.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,296.90 and a beta of 0.71. Post has a 52 week low of $68.97 and a 52 week high of $111.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.55 and a 200 day moving average of $91.85.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Post had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 0.01%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Post will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total transaction of $93,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,931.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POST. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Post in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Post by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Post in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Post by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Post in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 87.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Post (POST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.