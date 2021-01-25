Power Ledger (POWR) Reaches Market Cap of $48.72 Million

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. One Power Ledger token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Power Ledger has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. Power Ledger has a market cap of $48.72 million and $6.04 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Power Ledger alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00069985 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $255.11 or 0.00740635 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006319 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00047920 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,437.12 or 0.04172287 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00015023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00016846 BTC.

About Power Ledger

Power Ledger (POWR) is a token. It launched on June 3rd, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 423,992,467 tokens. Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger. The official message board for Power Ledger is medium.com/power-ledger. Power Ledger’s official website is powerledger.io.

Power Ledger Token Trading

Power Ledger can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Power Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Power Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Power Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Power Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.