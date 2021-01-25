PowerPool Reaches Market Capitalization of $15.81 Million (CVP)

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 25th. In the last seven days, PowerPool has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar. PowerPool has a total market cap of $15.81 million and approximately $8.11 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PowerPool token can now be purchased for $2.69 or 0.00008262 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00054062 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.92 or 0.00128589 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00072434 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00275796 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00069020 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00038719 BTC.

About PowerPool

PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,870,000 tokens. The official website for PowerPool is powerpool.finance. The official message board for PowerPool is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp.

PowerPool Token Trading

PowerPool can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerPool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PowerPool should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PowerPool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

