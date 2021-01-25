PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC reduced its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 196,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,520 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $28,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in PPG Industries by 163.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 616.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Laurentian raised shares of PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.74.

In other news, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $518,441.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,481.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PPG traded up $1.64 on Monday, reaching $139.46. The stock had a trading volume of 34,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,970. The company has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.78. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.77 and a 12-month high of $153.81.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

