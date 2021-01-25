Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBH. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 236,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,241,000 after acquiring an additional 99,597 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 540,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,700,000 after acquiring an additional 94,738 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 474,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,994,000 after purchasing an additional 89,767 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2,715.0% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 56,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 54,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 527,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,207,000 after purchasing an additional 50,534 shares during the last quarter.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PBH opened at $38.08 on Monday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $46.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.43.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $237.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PBH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.29.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.