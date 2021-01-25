Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Acquires 2,147 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 47.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VLO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 5.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,010,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $588,827,000 after buying an additional 491,203 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.3% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 22,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 52.0% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 7.9% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 71,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after buying an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $59.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,087,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,666,010. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,980.01, a P/E/G ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.66 and a 200-day moving average of $51.43.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.79 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

VLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.07.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $180,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

