Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Has $7.26 Million Position in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.5% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 136.1% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $76,000.

NYSEARCA VV traded up $0.71 on Monday, hitting $180.87. 327,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,212. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $175.34 and a 200-day moving average of $162.44. Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $100.90 and a 52 week high of $181.05.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

