Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Invests $208,000 in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Welch Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,640 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $562,000. Finally, Thomasville National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Icahn Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEP traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.60. 114,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,630. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 6.43 and a quick ratio of 6.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.00. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $34.00 and a fifty-two week high of $69.10.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The conglomerate reported ($3.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($2.96). The business had revenue of $722.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 19.30% and a negative net margin of 24.19%. Equities research analysts predict that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post -8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently -152.96%.

In other news, Director A B. Krongard bought 19,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.01 per share, with a total value of $983,727.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, and home fashion businesses in the United States and Internationally. The company's Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds.

