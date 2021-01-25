Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Sells 1,046 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at $919,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 727.3% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ICE. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday. Compass Point boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.07.

In related news, insider David S. Goone sold 17,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $1,815,369.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,564,827.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total value of $159,558.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,418 shares of company stock worth $10,370,679 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ICE stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $112.46. 2,784,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,405,144. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.95. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.51 and a 1 year high of $119.02. The firm has a market cap of $63.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

