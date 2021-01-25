Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Sells 27 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. reduced its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other NVIDIA news, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total value of $2,108,759.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,096,859.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total transaction of $192,425.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435 in the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA traded down $2.37 on Monday, hitting $546.13. 6,041,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,532,473. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $180.68 and a fifty-two week high of $589.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $527.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $505.35. The stock has a market cap of $338.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $643.00 to $672.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Cascend Securities lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. New Street Research cut shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $548.92.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

See Also: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.