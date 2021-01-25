Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Sells 7,412 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,412 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $20,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% in the third quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 587.2% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $214.79. The company had a trading volume of 33,256,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,050,703. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.11. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.69 and a fifty-two week high of $217.91.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

