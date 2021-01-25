Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Sells 90,175 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 62.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,175 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 0.6% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 113,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,183,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the third quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 50,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the third quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 17,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% in the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 48,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,169,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,189. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $55.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.66.

