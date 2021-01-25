PROG (NYSE:PRG) vs. Aly Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ALYE) Head-To-Head Contrast

Aly Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ALYE) and PROG (NYSE:PRG) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Aly Energy Services alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Aly Energy Services and PROG, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aly Energy Services 0 0 0 0 N/A PROG 0 0 6 0 3.00

PROG has a consensus target price of $61.25, suggesting a potential upside of 20.52%. Given PROG’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PROG is more favorable than Aly Energy Services.

Profitability

This table compares Aly Energy Services and PROG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aly Energy Services N/A N/A N/A PROG -5.00% 21.39% 11.26%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.5% of PROG shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of PROG shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Aly Energy Services has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PROG has a beta of 1.95, suggesting that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aly Energy Services and PROG’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aly Energy Services $17.33 million 0.33 $340,000.00 N/A N/A PROG $3.95 billion 0.87 $31.47 million $3.89 13.06

PROG has higher revenue and earnings than Aly Energy Services.

Summary

PROG beats Aly Energy Services on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aly Energy Services

Aly Energy Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. The company offers solids control systems and surface rental equipment. Its surface rental equipment include capacity tanks with circulating systems, associated pumps, and ancillary equipment; and solid control equipment comprises centrifuges and auxiliary components that can be integrated into a closed loop mud system. The company also provides personnel to operate the equipment, as well as for the transportation of equipment, and rig-up and rig-down services. Aly Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc. operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates through, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The company offers its lease-purchase solutions to customers for various products in the furniture and appliance, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattress, and automobile electronics and accessories industries. It also provides revolving loans through third-party federally insured banks to customers that may not qualify for traditional prime lending. As of December 01, 2020, the company provided lease-purchase solutions through approximately 30,000 retail partner locations in 46 states and the District of Columbia, including e-commerce merchants. The company was formerly known as Aaron's Holdings Company, Inc. and changed its name to PROG Holdings, Inc. in December 2020. PROG Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Draper, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Aly Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aly Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.