Project-X (NANOX) Price Up 3.1% Over Last Week

Project-X (CURRENCY:NANOX) traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Project-X coin can now be purchased for approximately $22,517.82 or 0.69388903 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Project-X has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. Project-X has a total market capitalization of $1,762.33 and approximately $39.00 worth of Project-X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00053035 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00127231 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00072144 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00276957 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00069169 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00037833 BTC.

Project-X’s total supply is 1 coins.

