ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Given New $9.50 Price Target at B. Riley

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at B. Riley from $6.50 to $9.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.32% from the stock’s current price.

PUMP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research lowered ProPetro from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded ProPetro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded ProPetro to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ProPetro from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Get ProPetro alerts:

PUMP opened at $8.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $838.59 million, a P/E ratio of -20.27 and a beta of 3.48. ProPetro has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $11.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.92.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $133.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.38 million. On average, research analysts forecast that ProPetro will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in ProPetro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Resource Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProPetro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProPetro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in ProPetro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in ProPetro by 1,076.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 15,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and drilling services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

Read More: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.